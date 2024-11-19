Trump states he is going to use military to deport unregistered immigrants

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald stated Monday that he seeks to use the US military to carry out what he has sworn to be the greatest mass deportation of unregistered migrants in history.



Trump published a post from right-wing foundation Judicial Watch Leader John Fitton, stating, "GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."



"TRUE!!!" Trump stated on his official Truth Social platform.



Trump and Fitton did not specify which branches of the military might be considered for deportation efforts. However, the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 imposes strict limitations on using the armed forces to enforce domestic policies within the United States.



Initially, the act applied only to the Army, but later amendments expanded its scope to include the Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force.



Around 11 million people are expected to be living in the US unlawfully, down from a peak of nearly 12.2 million in 2007, based on the Pew Research Center.

