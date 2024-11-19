Leader Lula begins G20 Leaders' conference in Brazil stating ‘the world is worse’

(MENAFN) Brazilian Leader Luis Inacio Lula da Silva began the G20 Leaders' in Rio de Janeiro on Monday by highlighting the rising tensions and armed wars plaguing the international stage and launched an initiative to finish world hunger.



For the initial time, the Brazilian leadership conducted the presidency of the G20, an economic bloc composed of the world’s 20 greatest economies. As host, the Brazilian president put world hunger and poverty as top goals in the agenda.



"I observe with sadness that the world is worse: we have the highest number of armed conflicts since World War II and the largest number of forced displacements ever recorded," stated Lula.



Throughout his starting comments, the Brazilian president quoted the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) numbers on world hunger, stating that in 2024, 733 million individuals still suffer from starvation.



The shocking figures translate to the combined populations of Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the UK, South Africa, as well as Canada dying due to hunger, as said by Lula.



"In a world that produces nearly 6 billion tons of food annually, this is unacceptable. In a world where military spending reaches 2.4 trillion dollars, this is unacceptable," he added.

