Votes represent Canada’s Trudeau popularity falls

The once-popular president has bottomed out, with 57 percent of respondents believing that an alternative other than Trudeau must lead the Liberals in the upcoming election which has to be conducted ahead of October 2025.



This follows an October Liberal uprising where over 20 policymakers in this own party demanded Trudeau step down, based on Canadian press releases.



However, Trudeau managed to fend off the rebellion and firmly held his position.



“We're going to continue and have… great discussions about how I can best lead the Liberal party forward,” Trudeau informed journalists on October 24.



The recent vote held by Nanos Research and commissioned by the Globe and Mail newspaper showed what might be one of the main sources for the drop in Trudeau’s popularity.



The study showed that 41 percent cited the fact that their financial well-being had gotten worse in the previous year.



Nik Nanos, chief of Nanos Research, stated that Donald Trump won the presidential election following frequent voted showed several Americans were feeling worse off financially, just like the Canadian vote respondents.



“I think we’re in a similar type of situation,” Nanos informed the Globe and Mail. “It’s hard for a government to fight that.”

