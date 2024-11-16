Estonia To Send Another Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Estonian has supported Defense Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send another military aid package to Ukraine, including equipment and ammunition.

That is according to ERR , Ukrinform reports.

“It will soon be 1,000 days since Ukraine managed to defend its freedom from the aggressor. Ukraine still needs support from Estonia and the free world to defend itself. This time, the assistance package consists of the reserves of our defense forces, taking into account Ukraine's needs, but in such a way that Estonia's defense capabilities are not affected,” Pevkur said.

The new aid package includes naval uniforms, surveillance tools, sights, ballistic defense equipment and various types of ammunition.

announces new military aid package for Ukrain

Pevkur noted that this aid package will not be the last, and in the near future“we will open an annual event to support Estonian companies on a competitive basis. This will enable Ukraine to receive assistance from the Estonian defense industry.”

“In addition to helping Ukraine, that also supports Estonia's own economy and security,” the minister added.

Estonia has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than EUR 500 million, representing 1.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Earlier, Estonia provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, helmets and rations (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland).

Moreover, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Estonia has organized training for more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers in Estonia and abroad.

As reported, Ukraine will receive air defense missiles from the Estonian defense company Frankenburg Technology for testing. The first samples will arrive by the end of 2024.

Photo: Shutterstock