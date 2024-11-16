Zelensky Thanks G7 Leaders For Support, Calls For Decisive Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the leaders of the Group of Seven for their unwavering support for Ukraine, and urged them not to tolerate aggression and violations of the international order.

Zelensky made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

According to president, the leaders of the Group of Seven once again demonstrated unwavering support for Ukraine as the 100th day of Russia's full-scale aggression approaches.

"I am deeply grateful to President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni and all G7 leaders for their united voice in standing with Ukraine. Their support helps Ukraine protect its people against terror, ultimately saving countless lives," Zelensky noted.

According to the Ukrainian leader, now, when only Russia remains the only obstacle on the path to a just and lasting peace, it is extremely important to send a clear signal: aggression and violations of the international order laid down in the UN Charter will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face consequences.

"Now is the time for the global community to deepen its efforts and make decisive decisions to ensure stability and peace for all our nations," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Volodymyr Zelensky, further assistance to Ukraine from international partners depends on whether unity is maintained between Europe and the incoming U.S. administration on the issue.