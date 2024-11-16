Srinagar Open Tennis Championship: Doubles Event Begins

The got off to a bad start for Sajad and Rouf who lost 0-6 to the pair of Jameel and Haider in a Group B match.

However, the experienced pair of Sajad and Rouf kept their hopes of a semifinal berth alive by winning their two matches, beating Raman-Chinna 6-3 and Danish-Qais 6-0.

They will have to beat Gurmit-Irfan on Saturday without dropping a game to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Raman-Chinna beat tournament favourites Jameel-Haider to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Last four.

In Group A, Inayat-Dilbagh won all three matches to book a place in the semifinals.

In the fourth match of the group, the team of Shadab-Amrit upset the pairing of Talat-Tufail in a tiebreaker.

