Srinagar Open Tennis Championship: Doubles Event Begins
Date
11/16/2024 7:08:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The doubles event of Srinagar Open tennis Championship 2024 got underway at Gindun Tennis Courts on Saturday as 11 matches were played on the first day.
The tournament got off to a bad start for Sajad and Rouf who lost 0-6 to the pair of Jameel and Haider in a Group B match.
However, the experienced pair of Sajad and Rouf kept their hopes of a semifinal berth alive by winning their two matches, beating Raman-Chinna 6-3 and Danish-Qais 6-0.
They will have to beat Gurmit-Irfan on Saturday without dropping a game to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.
Raman-Chinna beat tournament favourites Jameel-Haider to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Last four.
In Group A, Inayat-Dilbagh won all three matches to book a place in the semifinals.
In the fourth match of the group, the team of Shadab-Amrit upset the pairing of Talat-Tufail in a tiebreaker.
|
