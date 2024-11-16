Rescuers Search For Survivors After Tanzania Building Collapse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dar es Salaam: Rescuers were using their bare hands, drills and sledge hammers to reach dozens of people trapped under a building that collapsed in the centre of Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The multi-storey building in Kariakoo, the East African country's busiest market, caved in as people were shopping, killing at least one person, Prime Kassim Majaliwa said.

Hundreds of people, including rescuers, clawed through the piles of rubble in the hunt for survivors, alongside excavators.

At least 56 people had been rescued, Tanzania Red Cross Society said on X.

Witnesses told The Citizen newspaper that the building started expanding its underground business space on Friday before it collapsed a day later.

Dar es Salaam, a port city on the Indian Ocean coast and home to more than five million people, is rapidly expanding, and is one of the world's fastest growing cities, according to the World Bank.

In 2013, a 16-storey building collapsed in Dar es Salaam and killed 34 people.