J&K L-G Pays Obeisance To Saint Baba Jitto On Annual Mela

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 16 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his Samadhi in Jhiri Village.

He said the sacrifice of Baba Jitto continues to inspire the society to work towards a stronger nation. At Jhiri Mela ground, the L-G addressed a gathering of farmers and devotees.

He announced that Panchayat and Urban Local Body will be held soon while highlighting the deep spiritual and cultural significance of Jhiri Mela.

He said that the annual event reminds us about the sacrifices of our farming families and their vital role in serving and nurturing humanity.

“Jhiri Mela symbolises the cultural unity of India and the tradition tied in the thread of social values provides an opportunity for the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft,” he said.

He also shared the Central government's resolve to transform the agriculture sector.

“Empowering farmers of J&K is my mission and we have taken strategic steps to accelerate transformation in agriculture and allied sectors. We will ensure our youth in rural areas get equal opportunities to shine,” he said.

He also reiterated his commitment to protect the rights of displaced families of PoJK, West Pakistan Refugees, tribals, Valmikis and other deprived sections.

He also felicitated progressive farmers, and officials engaged in the conduct of Jhiri Mela while visiting the stalls put up by the government departments, agri-entrepreneurs and farmers.

The event also featured impressive performances by the artists showcasing the rich art and culture of the region.