Enemy Drone Attack: Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Zaporizhzhia District
11/16/2024 2:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with drones, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“In the morning, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with Shaheds. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he wrote.
The blast wave damaged commercial premises and the road surface.
As reported, 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region suffered from enemy attacks.
