Enemy Drone Attack: Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Zaporizhzhia District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with drones, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with Shaheds. A critical infrastructure facility was damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he wrote.

Residential building indamaged in enemy drone attack

The blast wave damaged commercial premises and the road surface.

As reported, 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region suffered from enemy attacks.