Forget About Article 370, Focus On Development Of Kashmir, Its People: J&K BJP To NC

11/16/2024 2:07:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma on Friday called on the National conference to focus on the region's development and not persistently focus on the Article 370, which, he said, is a part of history.

“The National Conference must shift its focus from the abrogation of Article 370 to more important issues of development and public welfare for Jammu and Kashmir and its people. They should forget Article 370,” Sharma said addressing at party meeting in the evening.

He also criticised the NC and other Kashmiri parties for using Article 370 as an“emotional tool” to mislead the people for political gains.

Sharma said the controversial provision had, in fact, deprived several sections of society of their basic rights.

“The clock cannot be turned back. Much water has flowed down the Jhelum, and no force on Earth can reverse it. Article 370 was abrogated constitutionally and legally. It's time for the NC to accept this reality,” Sharma asserted.

Since the abrogation, Sharma said, the Union Territory has witnessed“significant advancements” in road, rail, and air connectivity, as well as improvements in health, education, and communication sectors.

“Prestigious projects and social welfare schemes introduced in the last decade, particularly after Article 370's abrogation, have transformed lives. Grievances of marginalised sections have been resolved, enabling them to lead dignified lives,” he said.

The politician urged the NC to draw inspiration from“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model” and focus on making J-K a hub of peace, progress, and prosperity.

Sharma also claimed that a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism implemented under PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has restored peace and normalcy in the region.

