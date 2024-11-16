Nayanthara Calls Out Dhanush For Blocking Use Of Film Footage In Wedding Documentary: 'For Someone This Vile...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nayanthara penned a scathing letter to fellow Dhanush on Saturday for 'blocking' the use of footage in a documentary. She also accused the filmmaker of harbouring a personal grudge against her and husband Vignesh Shivan. The makers of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan had allegedly sought ₹10 crore payment for use of a song snippet in her wedding documentary.

“It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster,” she wrote on Instagram.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - dubbed the 'most special and important film' by the actress - was released in October 2015. It was directed by her husband Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush under the Wunderbar Films banner.

Nayanthara said the new documentary contained clips from many industry well-wishers and 'memories from multiple films'. She also assured a 'befitting' lawful response to a legal notice sent by Dhanush and questioned his 'vengeance' against her. She also insisted that it was a 'low' move to demand ₹10 crore for use of a three-second snippet of songs from the film.

"It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us. The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project...Your refusal to give NOC for the use of elements of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for our Netflix documentary might be justified by you to the courts from the copyright angle but I wish to remind you that there is a moral side to it, which has to be defended in the court of God," she wrote on Instagram.

Nayanthara concluded her letter with a plea for reconciliation and urged Dhanush to "spread love".



