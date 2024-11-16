Argentine Police Arrest Man With Nazi-Era Weapons And Symbols

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Argentine have arrested a man in Buenos Aires who possessed dozens of antique weapons from the Nazi era and symbols of Hitler's regime. The police confiscated these items, which included flags, military uniforms, and Nazi helmets.

According to a report by Reuters on Saturday, November 16, the police operation uncovered more than 60 firearms, including 43 rifles adorned with Nazi eagles, 15 pistols, five bayonets, and a machine gun.

The man was also found to have statues of Hitler in his possession. The house where these items were discovered is located in the city of Quilmes.

The report notes that after World War II, several Nazi officials, including Adolf Eichmann, the notorious overseer of Hitler's death camps, fled to Argentina to escape prosecution for war crimes.

Last year, Argentine security forces raided a bookstore selling Nazi-related books online, shutting it down as part of their efforts to curb the spread of Nazi propaganda.

Earlier, an elderly man in Salta, Argentina, has claimed to be Adolf Hitler, stating he has been in hiding for the past 70 years. In an interview with the right-wing newspaper El-Patriot, he alleged that he fled Germany in 1945 using a fake passport under the name Hermann Guntherberg, issued by the Gestapo in the final days of the war.

The man claimed he decided to come out of hiding after Israel's intelligence service ended its pursuit of Nazi war criminals last year.

He insisted he had been wrongly blamed for crimes he never committed and had spent over half his life in hiding as a form of punishment.

However, his claims have been met with widespread skepticism, including from his wife of 55 years, Angela Martinez, who believes he suffers from a mental disorder and dismisses his assertions as delusional.

