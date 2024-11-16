'Very Hard To Predict Anything About President-Elect Donald Trump,' Says John Kerry At HTLS 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US Secretary of State, John Kerry said on Saturday that it is very hard to predict anything about the President-elect Donald Trump.

Kerry also said that the two biggest issues in the recent US Presidential were inflation and immigration and that the party failed to address the fear in Americans.

“Everybody in the world has learnt that it is very hard to predict anything about President Trum ... And that unpredictability is something that he cultivates and appreciates in himself,” Kerry said in conversation with Navtej Sarna at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Sarna is an author, a columnist and former Indian Ambassador to the United States.

"In the US Presidential elections, the two biggest issues were - Inflation and Immigration. The inflation under the Biden administration got better but there was a lack of felt need," Kerry said during the conversation.

Kerry also spoke about the conflict in middle east . The former US Secretary of state said that things will change both sides – some for good and some for bad. He also said that Israel, which used to pushing for a two-state solution with Palestine, is now facing many challenges.