India To Get More Than 1,400 'Looted, Trafficked' Antiquities Worth $10 Million From US
Date
11/16/2024 5:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over 1,440 antiquities collectively valued at around USD 10 million will be returned to India. These pieces, including alleged antiquities of Subhash Kapoor and Nancy Wiener, were recovered after many investigations.
They were returned at a ceremony where Manish Kulhary from the Consulate General of India and Alexandra de Armas, Group Supervisor from the Homeland Security Investigation of New York Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group were present, reported PTI, citing a statement by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.
