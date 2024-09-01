Turkey’s top MP says ‘some countries’ prevented Russia-Ukraine peace

(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has alleged that "some countries" obstructed a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine during the Istanbul talks in the spring of 2022. In an interview with Haberturk on Wednesday, Kurtulmus discussed how both Moscow and Kiev were on the verge of reaching a significant peace accord, with Ankara playing a crucial mediating role.



Kurtulmus confirmed what has been reported in various outlets and statements from top Russian officials: during the Istanbul negotiations, both sides were nearing a settlement that could have brought an end to hostilities. “We were almost at the final stage of reaching a fair and mutually acceptable peace agreement,” he stated, noting that the discussions had progressed to the point where a signature was imminent.



Despite the promising developments, Kurtulmus expressed regret that certain countries—most notably, the United States—intervened to prevent the conclusion of the agreement. He accused Washington of aiming to perpetuate the conflict in Ukraine as a means of consolidating power in Europe, keeping Russia occupied with a significant challenge, and leveraging regional instability to influence the balance of power.



Kurtulmus emphasized that for peace to be achieved, both Ukraine and Russia must clearly define their political objectives and intentions. According to him, this clarity is essential for resolving the conflict swiftly.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously indicated that the Istanbul talks almost resulted in a peace deal where Ukraine would have committed to “permanent neutrality,” effectively renouncing its NATO ambitions, reducing its military forces, and providing specific security assurances.

