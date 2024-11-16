Coldplay Tickets For Ahmedabad OUT Netizens React On Long Waiting Time, 'Dukh, Dard, Pida 2.0'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tickets for British rock Coldplay's fourth India concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi went on sale through BookMyShow at 12 pm today i.e. November 16. The concert scheduled for January 2, 202, is part of the band's Of The Spheres World Tour. Notably, this is the first time since 2016 that Coldplay is set to return to India. The Ahmedabad concert with a intended audience of 100,000 is also set to be the group's biggest show ever.

As of 12:35 PM, the BookMyShow website displayed a queue of 613,238 people. This led to widespread frustration on social media, with many users venting about the lengthy wait times and expressing disappointment over the process. Additionally, some criticized the inflated ticket prices on Viagogo, a secondary marketplace, where tickets were being sold for significantly higher prices than originally listed.

"What the hell is wrong with @bookmyshow, joined the queue exactly at 11am and when it started at 12 noon. This is my queue number #Coldplay"

One user who placed four phones to get a ticket finally accepted defeat after long wait time. He wrote,“Tears stream down your face, thrice in a month's time. We have accepted fate.”

Some other added,“joined the waiting room with my laptop at 11 am sharp and with the phone at 11:59 to check the 'random queue'. Both are at 64k because why not #Coldplay #BookMyShow”





One user tweeted,“At this rate coldplay could add 100 shows in India and we probably still wouldn't get tickets.”

Another user complained about ticket price being sold at 5-6X price.“Barely 5 mins into the "official" sale of #Coldplay Ahmedabad concert, @TicketonViagogo is selling tickets for 5-6x”