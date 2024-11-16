Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO) Q3FY24 Revenue (Excluding Accounting Construction Revenue) Increases By 23.8% To 341.8 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Revenue grew by 23.8% compared to previous year

Gross of SAR 179.8 million, a 21.7% increase compared to Q3FY23 Adjusted EBITDA rose 29.5% to SAR 210.2 million

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company ("SISCO", "TADAWUL: 2190"), Saudi Arabia's leading strategic investor in & Logistics and Water Solutions has announced its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 , excluding accounting revenue, grew by 23.8% compared to Q3FY23 to reach SAR 341.8 million. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, revenues grew by 13.0% compared to Q2FY24.

The third-quarter gross profit of SAR 179.8 million represents 14.7% quarter-on-quarter growth and 21.7% growth compared to Q3FY23. The gross profit margin for Q3FY24 was down 0.9% year-on-year, due to increased depreciation and direct costs, but was up 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, in line with expectations. Year-to-date saw gross profits increase by 13.8% to SAR 469.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA growth rose 29.5% to SAR 210.2 million compared to Q3FY23, aligning SISCO with strategic goals. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 20.8%, with a year-to-date increase of 17.7% to SAR 543.8 million.

SISCO reports a strong recovery in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal from subdued Q3FY23 Port segment results due to the Red Sea situation. Port volume reached 828,868 TEUs in Q3FY24, returning to levels similar to Q4FY23.

Commenting on the results: Eng. Khalid Suleimani, Group CEO, SISCO said:

"I am pleased to report that SISCO has continued to demonstrate strong growth and operational performance in Q3FY24, with revenues improving by 23.8% compared to Q3FY23. Our Ports segment, which remains a key growth driver, saw a significant increase, leading to robust results despite the Red Sea challenges.

Net income remains strong, despite the one-off payment of SAR 25 million to Zakat. Another highlight of the quarter is the impressive recovery in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal, highlighting it's resilience.

We are also excited to announce the Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPT) concession, which will allow us to expand operations across all non-containerised port facilities in the Red Sea Gateway Terminal. This strategic initiative positions SISCO to capture further growth opportunities domestically and internationally.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to executing our five-year strategy to double revenues by 2026 and continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

SOURCE SISCO Holding

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED