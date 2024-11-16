The Sabarmati Report Public Review: Vikrant Massey's Movie Receives Mixed Reactions, 'Like Any Other Propaganda Movie'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sabarmati Report public reviews: Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report released in theatres on November 15. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the is is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. Public reviews have been mixed , with audiences offering varied opinions on the film.

“Review of #SabarmatiReport. Cheap, smug, and in incredibly poor taste, everyone involved with The Sabarmati Report should be ashamed of themselves. If you're going to make a film about a tragedy that haunts different sections of the country for different reasons to this day”

“After watching the first half hour of Sabarmati Report movie, you will understand why all the English newspapers are giving 1.5 and 2 stars in the review of this movie”

“Just watched Sabarmati report. Print was off. But it's like any other propaganda movie ever made.”

“Watched #SabarmatiReport today. The film does not do any justice to such an important topic which has been in discussion for over two decades. There are so many questions left unanswered in this film. Also blaming the media was a very safe game the makers played”

“Revisiting old, tragic incidents in movies seems to have become a new trend in the film industry While some argue that these film aim to educate or shed light on untold stories it's worth questioning the true intention behind them. It's a fine line between storytelling & exploitation”

“#SabarmatiReport is a badly made film ! Film mein cringe laughters, songs aur dialogues ka use kiya hua hain | Vikrant massey ka acting kaafi accha tha ! Film ko bohot zyada accha banaya ja sakta tha par puri film bekar nikli ! Dil Tut gya”

“Films like #TheSabarmatiReport remind us why truth matters. An emotional, unforgettable watch for everyone.”

“Bringing the truth to light isn't easy. #TheSabarmatiReport does it with grace, honesty, and conviction”

“It's not often that a film challenges everything you thought you knew-#TheSabarmatiReport does just that. The raw performances make the storytelling even more impactful. It's a journey into the truth, told by a cast that makes every moment unforgettable. #TheSabarmatiReportReview”

“Gripping first half. Slightly slower second half. Refreshing and fast paced story telling. The way the media tried to cover up the 2002 Godhra train burning, is obviously the central theme. How political agendas made victims suffer, is shown superbly.”

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 1

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Vikrant Massey's film struggled to make a significant impact at the box office, earning only ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. The film saw an overall occupancy rate of 16.74 per cent in Hindi-speaking regions. Regionally, the highest occupancy was in Chennai at 27.67 per cent, followed by Jaipur at 23.75 per cent. Surat recorded the lowest occupancy at just 9.75 per cent.

Vikrant Massey death threat news

Last week, Actor Vikrant Massey said that he has been receiving death threats on social media but he is not worried as his upcoming film“The Sabarmati Report” is "purely based on facts".

“I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with,” Massey told reporters as quoted by PTI.

“But we are artists and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. Unfortunately, you have not seen the film so you should not make a preconceived notion that it is talking about only one facet," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)