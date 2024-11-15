Ukraine's Defense Chief, Norway's Top Diplomat Talk Security Situation, Aid Prospects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide regarding the current security situation and prospects for further assistance to Ukraine.

That's according to Umerov's post, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed the current security situation and prospects for further international assistance to Ukraine. Support on our path to remains a key topic, as the decision on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is the best guarantee that russia will never again threaten our country," Umerov wrote.

The Minister of Defense noted that special attention was paid to the amount of military aid laid down for 2025. The possibility of directing it to equipping Ukrainian soldiers, purchasing arms from the Ukrainian defense industry, and supplying air defense systems and missiles.

"I emphasized that the free world must act faster and more decisively. Together with our partners, we can stop the Axis of Evil led by russia," Umerov added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Norway will join the "Danish format" of support, which is about direct financing of domestic production of weapons and equipment in Ukraine.