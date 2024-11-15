Umerov Meets With Norwegian Mps To Discuss Ukraine's Path To NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov and representatives of the Norwegian Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense discussed steps to bring Ukraine closer to and further support for the Ukrainian defense industry.

Umerov wrote this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“I expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine by the and people of Norway. It is particularly significant that President Zelensky's Victory Plan has full support from all Scandinavian countries,” he wrote.

According to Umerov, the meeting focused on the security aspects of the Plan, discussed steps to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, and examined further support for Ukraine's defense sector.

“I also highlighted Norway's decision to join the 'Danish model' for financing the procurement of Ukrainian defense products. This format of cooperation has already proven its effectiveness, and we must strengthen it together,” he wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Norway will join the“Danish format” of support - direct financing of Ukrainian arms and equipment production.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov