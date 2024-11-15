Biden To Use All Previously Approved Funds To Assist Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Biden administration is determined to disburse all previously approved funds to assist Ukraine before President-elect Donald takes office.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this, Ukrinform reports, referring to AP.

“President Biden has committed to making sure that every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door between now and Jan. 20,” Blinken said.

He added that countries must focus their efforts on“ensuring that Ukraine has the money, munitions and mobilized forces to fight effectively in 2025, or to be able to negotiate a peace from a position of strength”.

The U.S. will“adapt and adjust” with the latest equipment it is sending, Blinken said, without providing details.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will provide substantial military support to Ukraine before the end of his term. The Ukrainian Minister announced this following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.