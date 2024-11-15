EU Received Evidence Indicating China Provided Weapons To Russia For War Against Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union received reports from intelligence sources that China had provided Russia with weapons to use in the war against Ukraine. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell presented convincing evidence to the EU countries.

This was reported by the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, citing three sources, Ukrinform reports.

Sources confirmed that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had briefed EU countries on the relevant intelligence findings ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers due to begin next Monday and called for a response. The evidence was“convincing” and proves the“delivery of lethal support”, a senior EU diplomat said on Friday.

“We should now consider the whole range of tools,” the diplomat said. This could include new sanctions, particularly banning business with certain Chinese companies, freezing assets and travel bans, etc.

The publication adds that the discussion of sanctions is at an early stage.

In late September, it was reported that a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned arms producer Almaz-Antey, called Kupol, had developed and tested a new long-range combat drone in China and wanted to set up large-scale production there to deploy these drones in the war against Ukraine.

If the reports are true, they indicate that China, contrary to its official position, is providing Russia with lethal weapons for use in the war against Ukraine, writes the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

As reported earlier, the world media has repeatedly published evidence that China is secretly supplying Russia with weapons for its war of aggression in Ukraine. Chinese officials and diplomats have categorically denied this.

Photo: Getty Images