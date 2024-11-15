Crown Prince Shooting Tourney Ends With Kuwaitis Bagging Lion's Share Of Medals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The annual shooting competition of the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and the Arab shotgun weapons tournament, held on its sidelines, concluded on Friday.

The seven-day tournaments involved shooters from 15 Arab states, with the Kuwaiti contenders grabbing the lion's share of the top trophies.

The Crown Prince championship for the Kuwaiti shooters was held at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range Complex. The Olympic competitions involving men and women featured the categories of shotgun shooting, skeet, trap, pistol and rifle, the bow and arrow.

The Kuwaiti shooters bagged 13 medals, including seven gold medals and six silver ones. Bahrain ranked second, winning nine medals including two gold trophies, a single silver and five bronze medals. Qatar ranked third with a single gold, also one silver and three bronze.

Al-Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah said after conclusion of the games that he was honored for handing the cups to the winners.

This championship was marked with broad participation by shooters from Kuwait, Gulf and Arab states, he said, lauding the orderly organization by the Kuwaiti steering committee that acted with support by the Chair of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

The head of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federation, Duaij Al-Otaibi, expressed gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his gracious support for holding this grand championship.

In the final day of the contests, specialized for the individuals, the Kuwaiti shooter Turki Al-Shemmari won in the rifle 3position category (men), the silver was won by Abdullah Al-Harbi while his fellow citizen Ali-Mutairi came third with the bronze.

In the arrow and bow (men), Ali Al-Zaid was crowned as the champion, next came Habes Al-Shemmari who bagged the silver, while his Kuwaiti peer Abdullah Al-Fodari settled with the bronze. In the same competition for women, Nour Al-Sharhan came first, Reem Al-Naqeeb was second while Suad Al-Bahr ranked third.

The shooter Abdullah Malallah won the gold in the arrow and bow, followed by Badr Saleh and third came Ahmad Al-Shatti. (end)

