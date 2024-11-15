Underage Driving In J&K: Parents Could Face Jail, Rs 25,000 Fine
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir transport Department has issued a strong advisory cautioning parents against allowing their minor children to drive two-wheelers or four-wheelers. As per the Motor vehicles Act, violators could face up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 25,000.
The advisory, issued by the Transport Commissioner, highlights the serious legal and safety implications of underage driving. It states that parents or guardians will be held accountable if minors are found driving, as the law presumes their consent unless proven otherwise.
According to the advisory,“If a juvenile is caught driving, the guardian or the owner of the vehicle will face: A jail term of up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000, Cancellation of the vehicle's registration for 12 months and a ban on the juvenile obtaining a driving license until they turn 25 years old.”
Additionally, the advisory states,“While juveniles may be penalized under the Act, custodial sentences will be modified under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000.”
The Transport Commissioner emphasized that underage driving poses grave risks to both the minors themselves and other road users.“This practice not only endangers lives but also constitutes a serious offense under the Motor Vehicles Act,” the advisory reads.
The department has urged parents to take responsibility and ensure their children do not operate vehicles until they are of legal age and possess valid licenses. The advisory aims to address the rising number of accidents involving juveniles and foster greater road safety awareness across the Union Territory.
