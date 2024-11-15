TOYMAK3RS Creates Exclusive Rauw Alejandro Limited Edition Toy, Celebrating The Release Of His New Album Cosa Nuestra

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Natalie Rebot, President at TOYMAK3RSLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TOYMAK3RS , a premium toy design and manufacturing studio, is thrilled to announce it is the design studio behind the launch of the first-ever limited edition collectible toy of Latin music megastar Rauw Alejandro , in celebration of his highly anticipated new album, *Cosa Nuestra*, dropping November 15th.With over 28 billion streams to date, Rauw Alejandro continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and his collectible toy offers fans an exclusive new way to connect with him.This limited edition toy, available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis directly from Rauw Alejandro's official website, includes a special collectors card equipped with an NFC chip that unlocks an exclusive digital VIP experience created by Jellybean , powered by Aptos. The Rauw digital experience offers fans exclusive content and benefits, including:- Certificate of Authenticity: A personalized digital certificate authenticates the collectible, adding to its value and uniqueness.- Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Videos: Fans gain access to never-before-seen footage of Rauw Alejandro, available solely to toy owners.- Discount Codes for Rauw Alejandro Merchandise: Enjoy special discounts on other official Rauw Alejandro merchandise, making this collectible a valuable asset for superfans.- Digital Collectors Card: Extend your collection with a unique, NFC-enabled card that provides a digital experience alongside the physical collectible.“We are so excited to have been able to bring this toy to life for the iconic Rauw Alejandro. The design, craftsmanship and exclusive VIP digital experience make this toy a true collectors item," said Natalie Rebot, President at TOYMAK3RS. "We're excited to redefine the fan experience by merging physical and digital elements, offering a next-level collectible through NFC technology and Jellybean's digital platform."Due to the exclusive nature of the release, quantities of this collectible toy are extremely limited, with each item expected to become a highly sought-after piece for Rauw's most dedicated fans.AvailabilityThe Rauw Alejandro Limited Edition Collectible Toy will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis exclusively on Rauw Alejandro's official website , beginning November 15th, 2024. Given the limited quantities, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their piece of this iconic collectible.About TOYMAK3RSTOYMAK3RS is a premium toy design and manufacturing studio. TOYMAK3RS boasts a dynamic team of accomplished artists, designers, and entrepreneurs, each with a stellar track record of selling millions of toys worldwide and garnering multiple prestigious awards. Our expertise spans the entire journey of premium toy creation, from initial conception, design and through to manufacturing with the highest of quality. Leveraging our extensive experience and robust industry network, we consistently deliver top-tier, premium quality products. TOYMAK3RS has designed and created toys for the likes of Adidas, Netflix, deadmau5 and many others.TOYMAK3RS' creative endeavors in toy production don't just stop at crafting toys. They've innovatively facilitated connections between musicians, artists, influencers, and their fan bases, effectively transforming enthusiasts into avid collectors. Through the groundbreaking launch of JellybeanTM powered by Aptos, TOYMAK3RS seamlessly merges the realms of physical and digital, presenting fans with an unparalleled, exclusive digital experiences that allows for dynamic interaction with their products and unlocks unique and rewarding fan experiences.About JellybeanTMJellybeanTM transforms ordinary products into exclusive immersive digital experiences for collectors and fans with a simple tap or scan of the product. Utilizing our proprietary technology, powered by the Aptos blockchain's cutting-edge features, JellybeanTM ensures the integrity and authenticity of every collectible item, offering users authentic, verifiable digital ownership and engaging experiences. JellybeanTM enables top brands and creators to deliver immersive digital experiences that delight their fans with early access passes, exclusive discount codes, unreleased content/music, live streams, and much more!For more information or to request media assets, please contact ...

