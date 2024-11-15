Elon Musk's X Removes Video Of Dehradun Accident. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk-owned social X has removed a horrid of the tragic car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that claimed the lives of six youngsters. The social media platform has taken down the video for violating its content rules of“gratuitous gore”.

An X user named Chauhan shared the video. After the video was removed, he shared a screenshot of the deleted video message.

X does not allow explicit graphic content to be posted on its platform.

“Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore. You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure,” according to the X notification.





On November 11 night, six youngsters were killed, and one person was severely injured after their speeding vehicle hit a container truck near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun, according to a Times of India report. The deceased also included three women, aged 19 to 24 years.

They were identified as Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agarwal, and Kunal Kukreja. Siddhesh Agarwal is the only survivor who is hospitalised and in stable condition, TOI reported.

The gruesome video of the horrifying accident surfaced on social media without being blurred. Reportedly, the video showed the body parts of the victims.

In a separate post, Chauhan apologised for not adding a trigger warning or blurring the video.





"This video is only for information purposes, I don't claim this video, even I got the video from X/Twitter only & sorry to all I didn't remember to add the trigger warning & I also forget blur the video, where sensitive things are shown.

Message to all“Don't drink & drive”, he wrote on X.

However, reportedly, the videos of the accident are still available on other handles of X, where the gruesome sight is blurred to hide the blood and protect the identities of the victims.



