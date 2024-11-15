Strong Foundation Laid For Bright Future Of Bodo People: PM Modi At 1St Bodoland Mohotsav In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong foundation has been laid for the bright future of the Bodo people.

PM Modi inaugurated the 1st Bodoland Mohotsav, a two-day mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a Vibrant Bodo Society.

Addressing the gathering, he greeted all the Sikh brothers and sisters from across the globe on the 555th Prakash Parva of Sri Gurunanak Dev being celebrated on Friday.

He also added that the citizens of India were celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He also congratulated the Bodo people from across the country who had come to celebrate a new future of prosperity, culture and peace.

Terming the occasion as an emotional moment for him, PM Modi remarked it was a highly opportune moment as it had ended 50 long years of violence and Bodoland was celebrating its first festival of unity.

Recalling his opportunity to visit Kokrajhar after the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, PM Modi remarked that the warmth and love showered on him made him feel one amongst the Bodos. He said he was pleased to feel the same warmth and love after four years of his visit.

He recalled his words to the Bodos that there was a new dawn of peace and prosperity in Bodoland, after witnessing the people choosing the path of peace by giving up arms.

He added that it was truly an emotional moment for him. After witnessing the happy people and bright celebrations, the Prime Minister underlined that a strong foundation has been laid for the bright future of the Bodo people.

He remarked that the development undertaken in the last 4 years in Bodoland was extremely important.“Bodoland has witnessed a new wave of development after the peace agreement,” exclaimed PM Modi. He added that he felt satisfied to see the benefits of the Bodo Peace Accord and its impact on the lives of Bodos.

He further said that the Bodo Peace Accord had opened new paths for many other agreements.

PM Modi emphasised that more than 10000 youths in Assam alone have given up weapons, and deserted the path of violence to return to the mainstream of development as a result of the accord. He added that it was beyond the imagination of anyone that the Karbi Anglong Accord, the Bru-Reang Accord and the NLFT-Tripura Accord would become a reality someday.

The PM remarked that the mutual trust between the people and the Government was respected by both and now the Central Government and the Assam Government are leaving no stone unturned in the development of Bodoland and its people.