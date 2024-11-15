Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee Plays Vital Role To Bolster Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatari-Turkish relations have witnessed great developments over the past years, Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said. He praised the vital role played by the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee in this regard, stressing the importance of the meetings held between officials of the two countries and the agreements signed during them to strengthen and enhance Qatari-Turkish strategic relations.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he pointed out that the strategic committee between the two countries contributes through its periodic meetings, to enhancing joint cooperation across all fields, especially in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani noted the strength of trade relations between Qatar and Turkiye, stressing the keenness of both countries to enhance and develop fruitful cooperation mechanisms, explore new horizons for cooperation, and develop and expand strategic cooperation relations between them, in light of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries.

He said that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached QR4.75bn in 2023, of which QR1.64bn was the value of Qatari exports, and QR3.11bn was the value of imports from Turkiye. Petroleum products and raw aluminum are at the top of Qatari exports to Turkiye, while the main Qatari imports from Turkiye include transformers, iron products, and foodstuffs.

Regarding mutual investments, Sheikh Khalifa said that there are several Turkish companies in the Qatari market operating in various sectors, and in return, there are several successful Qatari investments in Turkiye in sectors including real estate, tourism, and others.

QC Chairman stressed QC's keenness to support and develop means of cooperation and partnership between business owners from both sides, stressing the desire of Qatari businessmen and investors to invest in Turkiye.