Formula 1: Carlos Sainz To Make His First Outing With Williams On December 10

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Carlos Sainz will make his first outing with Williams during Formula One's post-season tests in Abu Dhabi on December 10, the team confirmed on Friday.

The move comes as the Spaniard prepares to transition from Ferrari, where he has spent the last three seasons, to Williams for the 2025 season. Sainz's departure from Ferrari paves the way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is making the switch from Mercedes, to join the Scuderia next year.

The post-season test at Yas Marina will mark an important step in Sainz's integration into the British-based Williams team.

“This early opportunity will allow both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship,” the team said in a statement.“The test session will provide a valuable chance for Carlos to begin integrating into his new team environment, and he will drive the FW46 for the first time.”

While Sainz gears up for his new chapter, Hamilton will not participate in testing with Ferrari due to existing commercial commitments with Mercedes, leaving his official Ferrari debut likely to come during pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28,2025.

The Abu Dhabi test will also mark the final track session of the year for teams as they prepare for the 2025 season.