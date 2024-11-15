PM Modi Empowered Tribal Community, Says K'taka BJP President Vijayendra On Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra has said that Prime Narendra Modi has empowered the tribal community by appointing Droupadi Murmu as the country's President.

"Our proud Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered the tribal communities by appointing Droupadi Murmu, a respected member of the tribal community, as the President of India," he said on Friday.

Speaking at the celebration of tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, State BJP President Vijayendra hailed the contributions of Birsa Munda towards the country.

"Born in Ranchi, Birsa Munda is revered for his relentless fight against British colonial rule. Though his lifespan was brief, spanning just 25 years, he emerged as a prominent leader of the tribal community and fearlessly resisted British oppression during his youth," he added.

"The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda is being celebrated nationwide on Friday. This initiative is attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

To honour and remember a tribal leader of such stature, Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is now recognised across the country, he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP is celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, State BJP President Vijayendra said.

He emphasised that everyone should embrace the ideals of Birsa Munda, fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and bringing together people from all communities and classes.

The event was attended by several top party leaders.

Meanwhile, State BJP President Vijayendra on Friday was felicitated and congratulated by state BJP office bearers on the successful completion of one year in office as the State party President.

The state BJP leadership appreciated State BJP President Vijayendra's leadership and contributions over the past year.

Taking to social media X, the Karnataka BJP unit said,“Hearty congratulations to B.Y. Vijayendra for successfully completing one year as the State party President, tirelessly striving day and night to strengthen the party while strongly opposing the 'anti-people' policies of the Congress-led state government."

The event was attended by several prominent BJP leaders, including State General Secretaries P. Rajeev and Preetham Gowda, State Chief Spokesperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan, State Vice-President Malvika Avinash, State Secretary Tammesh Gowda, District President Saptagiri Gowda and Harish, Office Secretary Lokesh Ambekallu, Joint Secretary Vishwanath, and other BJP office bearers and key members.