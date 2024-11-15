Ohio Small Business Owners And Workers Oppose SB 326

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SB 326 set to impact more than 20,000 workers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association, which represents over 26,000 Ohio workers, and 2,950 small businesses domiciled in the state of Ohio voted overwhelmingly to oppose Senate Bill 326 sponsored by State Senator Steve Huffman. The bill seeks a draconian ban on federally hemp products sold in the state of Ohio. These products were federally legalized by the 2018 bill and are responsible for an estimated 2.4 billion dollars in small business revenue throughout the state.



The Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association, and its members have continuously championed sensible industry reform and regulatory proposals to the state legislature that would ensure products may only be sold to those adults 21+ and stay out of the hands of children. We support products on the market that are tested at accredited laboratories, and are safe for consumers. Today an estimated 800,000 Ohioans are currently using these products for a variety of reasons; including combating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Lupus, Epilepsy, Cancer, and Anxiety. Hemp derived products have been proven to be alternatives and preventive measures to opioid, and prescription drug abuse.

While over 36 states including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida have successfully chosen to regulate this much needed industry, SB 326 proposes a flawed total ban bill that will cause systematic chaos overnight. Yesterday when asked by fellow lawmakers how many small businesses would be forced to close their doors Senator Huffman said, "he did not have any data as to how many could be impacted." We hope to shed light on the devastating economic impact of this proposal in hopes Ohio lawmakers rethink this approach. We expect over 20,000 Ohioans will be unemployed as a result of its passage and that there will be a net loss in economic impact and possibly billions from lost wages, commercial real estate leases that will have to defaulted on, unpaid vendor debts, unpaid business taxes, and revenue losses for downstream supply chain partners that serve the industry.

Ohioans are struggling with inflation, stagnation in wage growth, and identified in large numbers this election that they are worse off now than in previous years. We would ask our lawmakers in both chambers, and on both sides of the aisle, if displacing employees, shuttering small businesses, and hurting hard working Ohioans is the message we want to support by backing flawed and rushed legislation that only benefits large out of state cannabis corporations hoping to create a monopoly in our state? We remain committed to finding common ground with lawmakers, and as an association we will support a comprehensive reform bill that is good for Ohio. However SB 326 is rushed, flawed and catastrophic for our members. Vote NO on SB 326.

