India's Rich Buddhist Heritage Exhibition Reaches Gampaha District

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 14: The High Commission of India in Colombo is presenting the 10th edition of its mobile Buddhist at the Hendala Purana Raja Maha Viharaya in Hendala, Wattala,Gampaha on the occasion of the Ill Poya Day

on 15th November 2024.

This exhibition, which highlights India's rich Buddhist heritage, features a series of photographs that depict significant episodes from the life of Lord Buddha and some of the most renowned Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India, spanning across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kashmir.

This series of mobile exhibitions organized by the High Commission, have been held at various Buddhist temples across the country on each Poya day this year. Starting with the inaugural exhibit at the Kalutara Bodhi premises on Navam Poya, the exhibition has travelled to significant Buddhist sites across the country including Sri Sambodhi Maha Vihara Temple in Colombo, Parama Dhamma Chethiya Pirivena in Ratmalana, Dharmaraja Pirivena in Matale, and many others. With the 10th edition in Wattala, the exhibition continues its journey to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each edition has garnered a tremendous response, with devotees expressing their appreciation for the spiritual and cultural significance of the exhibitions. The initiative continues to highlight the deep cultural connect and shared heritage between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing our joint efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties.

END