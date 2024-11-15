U.S. Products Launches Extractor Discount Program To Help Jan-San Dealers Increase Revenue, Floor Cleaning Capability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Products is the leader in design and production of commercial, professional grade Jan-San cleaning and restoration extractors. The U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness a

Timely Fall Program Gives Dealers 30 Percent Off Award-Winning Neptune and Pegasus Extractors With Each Order Of Three.

- Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today launched a new Fall Jan-San Dealer Clean-up Floor Extractor Program.

The Fall Clean-up Program gives USA and Canada Jan-San Dealers 30 percent off (5+ pricing), and Free Shipping with every three Neptune or Pegasus Extractors purchased, or with all individual single orders that total over $10,000, through December 31, 2024. Some restrictions apply.

“Fall and Winter require fast, effective and efficient floor cleaning – to get areas ready for people and continuous indoor use. The U.S. Products Fall Clean-up Program gives Jan-San Dealers the opportunity to both increase their revenue, get extra extractors and tools to their showrooms for sale or rental, and help their customers prepare for heavy foot traffic,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.

Award-Winning Neptune and Pegasus Extractors

U.S. Products' Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor was recently selected as the winner of the Best New Product in the Annual 2024 Maintenance Sales News Reader's Choice Awards. And the company's Pegasus 500H Heated Carpet Extractor system was selected as a winner of the Best New Product in the Annual Reader's Choice Award for Building Maintenance and Cleaning Tools.

The U.S. Products Neptune line of Extractors are the most affordable, powerful and advanced extractors for the floor care cleaning industry. The Neptune portable, dual vacuum heated carpet Extractors deliver fast response, and adjustable 50-500 psi to deep-clean deep high traffic commercial kitchens, walkways, hard surfaces and carpets.

U.S. Products' Pegasus Extractors are built with the industry's strongest motor. The Pegasus solutions deliver high psi, lift and reduced drying time. The Auto-fill/Auto-dump capability allows work crews to continuously operate these high-performance extractors, cover large areas, and finish incrementally more square footage in less time. Both Neptune and Pegasus Extractors are designed and assembled in the USA, and include an industry-leading warranty.

About the U.S. Products Clean-up Program.

The U.S. Products Clean-up Program begins November 14 and runs through December 31, 2024. The program gives North American Jan-San Dealers:

●30 percent off and free shipping with every order of three or more Neptune or Pegasus Extractors.

●30 percent off and free shipping with all individual single orders that total over $10,000,

●5+ pricing discounts to Jan-San Dealers.

Dealers will also receive expanded live sales support from U.S. Products' Jan-San Market Team, and access to downloadable new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos. 5+ pricing will help Dealers lower costs and increase timely winter revenue, and the ability to pass on savings to customers.

Jan-San Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information via the U.S. Products Website or from authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. For more information, contact U.S. Products at ....

“Customers turn to U.S. Products Jan-San Dealers for our high psi, professional-grade Neptune and Pegasus Extractors because the systems beat the competition, and quickly and effectively clean any floor surface. The Neptune and Pegasus systems help commercial crews achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue,” added Smalley

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San commercial cleaning crews, rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The Cobra, Neptune, Pegasus and Kraken Pro Extractors combine advanced features, powerful lift, fast drying time and easy operation that improve a facility's sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: , or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

# # #

Sam Totah

Rebelcoms

3608820410 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram



U.S. Products is the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.