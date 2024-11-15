Bobby Karami Of Rodeo Realty Offers Modernized Normandy Chateau In Woodland Hills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

20315 Howard Court

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tucked away in a serene cul-de-sac south of Ventura Boulevard, this modernized Normandy Chateau-style estate redefines luxury living. With six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a dedicated office, this meticulously updated home is a true entertainer's dream, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary functionality.

Set on over half an acre of expertly landscaped grounds, the property offers an array of unparalleled amenities. A resort-style backyard features a dramatic rock formation pool and spa with a cascading waterfall, creating a private oasis. A sunken, regulation-lit tennis court adds to the recreational appeal, while an expansive patio with a built-in granite BBQ provides the perfect setting for al fresco dining and gatherings under the stars.

Step inside and be greeted by soaring cathedral ceilings and a grand staircase that immediately evokes a sense of sophistication. The formal living room, accented with beam ceilings, a stately fireplace, and intricate leaded glass windows, flows effortlessly into an oversized family room. Here, a sleek wet bar connects to the patio, bridging indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces.

The heart of the home-a gourmet kitchen-caters to culinary enthusiasts with its expansive center island, abundant cabinetry, three ovens, and a walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen, a charming breakfast nook overlooks the patio and tennis court, adding to the home's inviting atmosphere.

Upstairs, four en suite bedrooms provide private retreats, including a master suite that epitomizes luxury with coved ceilings, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom. A separate guest house with a yoga/gym studio upstairs and a bedroom with a bath downstairs offers flexible living options for guests or extended family.

This exceptional property, located at 20315 Howard Court , is listed at $3,865,000 and is presented by Bobby Karami of Rodeo Realty , a seasoned real estate professional with over 28 years of experience in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles market. Known for his client-centric approach and expert market insights, Bobby has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for hundreds of buyers and sellers alike.



Gianni Cardinale

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

