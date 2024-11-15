Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$2.5 Million For Custom Lakefront Estate Owned By“The Martian” Author Andy Weir

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

104 Longmeadow Road, Winnetka, Illinois

Designed and fully renovated by award-winning architect Karl Straussberger

Designer kitchen, multiple en suite bedrooms, and custom woodwork throughout

Elegance meets modern convenience with an open floor plan

Private dock for boating, fishing, and lakeside entertaining

Auction to close on 3 December in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$2.5 million for a custom-built lakefront estate in Winnetka, Illinois, owned by best-selling author Andy Weir.

Listed for US$4.729 million, the property-designed by renowned architect Karl Straussberger- will be auctioned in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker Realty, with bidding set to close on 3 December via the firm's online marketplace.

Located at 104 Longmeadow Road, this estate features a European castle-inspired facade and a circular brick driveway. The main level boasts newly painted rooms, a porcelain-tiled foyer, oak hardwood flooring, a sunlit living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, two offices, and a remodeled kitchen with a butler's pantry. The kitchen opens to a sunroom with 100-year-old barn wood, heated floors, and a fireplace.

The second floor includes five en suite bedrooms with heated bathroom floors and walk-in closets, while the primary suite offers lake views, a balcony, a sitting room, and a library with stained-glass skylights. An elevator connects the basement and main floors. The lower level features a guest suite, a wine cellar with tasting room, a theater with vintage seating, and two gym rooms (one with a golf simulator, the other with a sauna).

Weir, best known for his novel The Martian, which was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon, said,“This home has been a labor of love, and I'm proud to have been involved in its transformation. Every decision, from layout to finishes, was made with great care, and I'm certain the next owner will enjoy the beauty and craftsmanship that went into every detail.”

Situated on a private peninsula with 111 feet of lake frontage, this 12,998-square-foot estate blends outdoor recreation with luxury living. Longmeadow Lake offers kayaking, paddleboarding, ice skating, and fishing. A US Army Corps of Engineers retaining wall protects the shoreline, and a floating dock ensures easy lake access. The serene backyard, with lush landscaping and a fire pit, is ideal for entertaining, with room for a pool or sports court.

“Every detail of this estate has been thoughtfully designed,” said Martin.“From the custom interiors to the exquisite woodwork and state-of-the-art appliances and finishes, it offers everything for those seeking tranquility and luxury in one exceptional living experience. We're always looking for ways to find the right buyer and are thrilled this property will be viewed worldwide through the Concierge Auctions audience and process."

Winnetka, a scenic village on Lake Michigan near Chicago, blends natural beauty, small-town charm, and modern comforts. With tree-lined streets, sandy beaches, parks, top schools, and family-friendly neighborhoods, it's an ideal place to call home. Established in 1869, Winnetka offers unique shopping and dining across four districts and is just minutes from Chicago by car or train, providing a serene escape.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

104 Longmeadow Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty.

Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

104 Longmeadow Road | Winnetka, Chicago Area, Illinois

