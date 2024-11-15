3I Embraces Gustave Eiffel In Debuting A Pioneering New Brand Video

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3i proudly announces the release of its captivating New Brand Video, filmed at the iconic Eiffel Tower, as a tribute to the company's ongoing dedication to pioneering and visionary engineering. By choosing this landmark, 3i honors Gustave Eiffel and his descendants, whose legacy of architectural brilliance and engineering innovation continues to inspire the world. With the invaluable support of Philippe Couperie-Eiffel and BONJOUREIFFEL, a direct descendant of Gustave Eiffel, this production gains an even deeper significance. Their backing reflects 3i's commitment to innovation, breaking boundaries, and exploring new possibilities.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=3a2f7a1c-ed4f-4c3f-b0b9-9e2c6b7a60de&size=0" data-state="draft" height="496" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a2f7a1c-ed4f-4c3f-b0b9-9e2c6b7a60de/3i.png" title="3i.png" width="795" />



This video not only introduces viewers to 3i's latest breakthrough, the Water Recycle System-the world's first of its kind-but also highlights the core values that drive 3i: Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence. 3i's latest innovations address key consumer frustrations in home cleaning by reducing maintenance hassle, ensuring uninterrupted performance, reaching hard-to-clean areas, and adapting effortlessly to different messes. With a focus on convenience and efficiency, 3i transforms complex cleaning tasks into a seamless, hands-free experience, making home upkeep simpler and smarter for users.

The newly released 3i Brand Video presents a compelling narrative that connects 3i's achievements with the pioneering spirit of Gustave Eiffel, symbolizing the brand's commitment to progress and transformative engineering. From designing groundbreaking products to pushing technological boundaries, 3i strives to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. The video highlights 3i's flagship innovation, the Water Recycle System, the first system of its kind globally, which offers sustainable water recycling without replacement, setting new standards in convenience and operational efficiency.

This video highlights 3i's core values-imagination, innovation, and intelligence-by demonstrating how these principles guide every stage of product development, from concept to functionality. Set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, a historic symbol of engineering excellence, the video draws a parallel between 3i's advancements and Gustave Eiffel's legacy of pioneering achievements. Featuring Philippe Couperie-Eiffel, a fourth-generation descendant of Eiffel, the video underscores 3i's commitment to pushing technological boundaries and contributing to modern engineering. This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to progress and innovation, linking 3i's forward-looking vision with the enduring spirit of the Eiffel legacy.

Core Functional Systems of 3i S10 Ultra









1. WaterRecycleTM System - Sustainable, Effort-Free Water Management



No Water Replacement Needed: The innovative WaterRecycleTM system purifies water automatically, eliminating the need for manual water replacement or Complex Installation Required. Air Moisture Extraction: The system captures and condenses air moisture, continually replenishing clean water for optimal cleaning without external input.

2. UltraReachTM Roller Mop - Comprehensive, Spotless Cleaning



Self-Cleaning Roller Mop: A 12-spray system with a built-in scraper keeps the roller mop clear of residue, ensuring every floor swipe is free from smudges. Precise Edge Cleaning: When approaching walls, the mop automatically extends for millimeter-level edge cleaning, covering 95% more area than previous models.

3. DirtScanTM Technology - AI-Driven, Precision Cleaning



Green Light and AI Recognition: The robot's AI identifies 68 types of debris using laser detection, adjusting cleaning based on mess type. Customized Cleaning Strategies: High suction for dust, slow movement for liquids, and increased water flow for stubborn stains, achieving optimal results on all surfaces.

Looking to the Future

3i strides confidently into the future, building on a vision that embraces Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence at its core.“At this moment, 3i stands side by side with Gustave Eiffel,” echoes the narrative in the video, reminding viewers of the power of breaking conventions and embracing visionary goals. With a spirit of boldness, 3i aims to surpass the ordinary, lead new eras of technological growth, and redefine the limits of what is possible.

Inspired by the engineering legacy of Gustave Eiffel, 3i is dedicated to advancing the future of smart living through continuous innovation and thoughtful design. Just as Eiffel redefined architectural possibilities, 3i aims to redefine the home experience by pushing the boundaries of intelligent technology. With a focus on imagination, innovation, and intelligence, 3i is committed to creating practical, user-centered solutions that enhance everyday life and set new standards in the world of smart home technology.

About 3i

3i , a pioneer in smart home technology, stands for Imagination, Innovation, and Intelligence. Our team of exceptional engineers embodies a culture of craftsmanship, committed to precision and excellence. With a vision to reach the pinnacle of the smart home industry, 3i is committed to delivering first-ever products that enhance everyday life and shaping a limitless future.



CONTACT: Keely Li 3i 3i-at-piceacorp.com