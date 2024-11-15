GU-Q Hosts Panel On Growth, Challenges Of Women's Basketball In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a thought-provoking panel discussion hosted by Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), international sports scholars and experts shed light on the transformative journey of women's worldwide, with a particular focus on the Middle East's unique challenges and opportunities in the sport.

The event featured a discussion with Dr. Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff, a visiting Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU's Tisch Institute for Global Sport, and Assile Toufaily, a PhD candidate studying the sociocultural dynamics of women's football in Lebanon and France, moderated by Dr. Danyel Reiche, visiting research fellow, GU-Q. Together, the speakers brought fresh perspectives on the cultural, diplomatic, and social impact of women's basketball.

Emerging from a Center for International and Regional Studies research project titled America's Game in the Middle East: The 2027 Qatar Basketball World Cup, led by Dr. Reiche, the panelists contributed critical insights on the global importance of Women's basketball.

Krasnoff opened the discussion by reflecting on the recent Paris summer games, where women's basketball captivated record-breaking audiences, achieving a 170% increase in viewership compared to the previous year. She also highlighted basketball's significance outside of the West, particularly in Senegal, where the women's national team has historically been a dominant force.“For Senegalese basketball executive Amadou Gallo Fall, the women's national team stands as a profound symbol of national pride and identity,” she shared.

Toufaily added insights rooted in the Middle Eastern context, detailing how cultural and religious factors have historically limited women's participation in sports.

Noting that the first women's basketball team in the Middle East was established only in the 1940s, Toufaily illustrated the infrastructure gap compared to Western nations. However, she pointed to social media as a transformative force, allowing young women in the region to see role models in sports and encouraging them to pursue their passions.

Toufaily emphasized that increased investment in women's sports globally, especially in North America, is beginning to positively impact the Middle East.“These investments challenge entrenched restrictions and inspire aspiring players in Lebanon and Jordan who have competed in US college basketball and dream of developing the sport back home,” she remarked.

When asked how the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon might affect sports development, Toufaily acknowledged that prolonged conflict could disrupt league play and player growth.

However, she expressed optimism that Qatar's hosting of the 2027 FIBA World Cup could act as a catalyst for basketball's regional popularity.

“If Qatar were to also host a women's World Cup, it would inspire a generation of young girls, setting the stage for a robust grassroots foundation and a brighter future for women's basketball in the Middle East,” she said.

The panel offered an insightful look at the evolving role of women's basketball as a vehicle for cultural exchange, national pride, and social change.