2024 China Huangshan Book Fair Opens In Hefei, Marking Several Firsts Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HEFEI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - On November 15, the 2024 China Huangshan Fair commenced in Hefei, Anhui Province. This year's event highlights its focus on "thematic development, internationalization, digitalization, and lifestyle integration," featuring a diverse array of cultural activities, including themed exhibitions and sales of publications, forums, reading initiatives, cultural livestreams, digital experiences, and project discussions.



The fair includes one main venue, 200 offline sub-venues, 40 online sub-venues, and a virtual exhibition hall. Nearly 300 organizations from across the country are participating, showcasing more than 300,000 publications. Combining both online and offline platforms, the fair creates a "feast of books." A sub-venue in Huangshan City adds a distinct charm by hosting writer-sharing events, premium book exhibitions and sales, special promotions on Yuan Xia'ao products and cultural creative items, and interactive demonstrations by Huangshan intangible cultural heritage artisans. Visitors to Tunxi Ancient Town and the Xin'an River can fully immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty and cultural allure.



This year's fair achieves several milestones. For the first time, an International Publishing Pavilion has been introduced, inviting 24 overseas Chinese bookstores to participate. The pavilion not only showcases foreign-language books but also hosts the Global Overseas Chinese Bookstore Development Conference and the inaugural Cultural Exchange Seminar for Chinese Bookstores. Additionally, more than ten technology companies specializing in fields such as voice recognition and drones are making their debut at the fair, offering digital product demonstrations and providing attendees with immersive, interactive experiences.



The fair also sees the first-ever participation of renowned cross-border e-commerce enterprises, which are presenting discounted sales of imported and exported goods. For the first time, dozens of leading independent bookstores from the Yangtze River Delta, specialized art studios, Anhui-based intangible cultural heritage artisans, and domestic cultural innovation companies are attending. They bring a variety of creative products, including new stationery, trendy collectibles, and smart home items, enhancing the fair's appeal.



Another highlight is the debut of the "specialized marketplace" format, which combines books with diverse product offerings. This innovative setup allows visitors to explore the fair in a "shopping street" style, delivering a unique and engaging cultural experience.









MENAFN15112024003551001712ID1108891215