Nikkei, Topix End At Record Highs On Earnings Optimism

Tokyo: Tokyo's and Topix stock indexes closed Thursday at all-time highs, as investors snapped up and exporter issues on hopes for robust on the back of a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 332.89 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday at 40,913.65, surpassing a record set on March 22, Japan's News Agency (Kyodo) reported.

The broader Topix finished 26.29 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 2,898.47, topping its previous high on Dec. 18, 1989.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and bank shares.