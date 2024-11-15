عربي


Nikkei, Topix End At Record Highs On Earnings Optimism

11/15/2024 2:46:13 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Tokyo's NIKKEI and Topix stock indexes closed Thursday at all-time highs, as investors snapped up technology and exporter issues on hopes for robust earnings on the back of a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 332.89 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday at 40,913.65, surpassing a record set on March 22, Japan's News Agency (Kyodo) reported.

The broader Topix index finished 26.29 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 2,898.47, topping its previous high on Dec. 18, 1989.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and bank shares.

The Peninsula

