Longines Hathab: Al Saaq, Al Mahmoud Secure Victories As Round 5 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Saaq astride Luna Beauty Hairconcept topped the Small Tour two phases competition clocking best 31.64secs on the opening day of the fifth round of Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the outdoor arena of QEF yesterday.

Saif Mohammed Al Naimi on Sidney 184 finished second in 31.73secs while Hamad Towaim Al Marri riding Chin Van de Kranenburg was third in 31.88secs.

In the Medium Tour, Ibrahim Youssef Al Mahmoud emerged victorious with a time of 59.82 seconds on Hero. Hussain Saeed Haidan took second place with a time of 61.81 seconds on Viahipi d'Auzay, and Fares Saad Al Qahtani came in third with a time of 61.96 seconds on Hidiene.



The winners of the Medium Tour team event receive their award.

In the Medium Tour team competition, the Al Shaqab team of Faris Saad Al Qahtani, Ibrahim Yousuf Al Mahmoud, and Saad Ahmed Al Saad topped the podium (129.9secs) ahead of the second-placed Doha Bank (131.74secs) team while the Lekhwiya team was third (134.28secs).

Faisal Al Kahla, Director, Longines Hathab Championship, and Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, Director, Equestrian Education Department at Al Shaqab, crowned the winners.