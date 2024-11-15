Lambdatest Expands Kaneai Capabilities To Elevate Testing Efficiency And Flexibility

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has launched a suite of new features to KaneAI - the world's first end-to-end software testing agent designed to streamline further and elevate the testing experience. These updates introduce expanded capabilities across web, API, and mobile app testing, making KaneAI an all-in-one solution for development and quality engineering teams aiming to optimize quality at speed.

Among the most impactful new features is the support for native app testing on Android and real devices, enabling teams to test mobile applications directly within KaneAI to get automation scripts created. This addition provides greater coverage and consistency across both mobile and web environments, which is essential in today's multi-platform landscape.

The new JavaScript Execution feature lets users add and run custom JavaScript within their web tests, providing extra control and flexibility for testing unique scenarios. With the new Scroll in Element Support, testers can now easily interact with hidden or dynamic content within specific areas of a page completely based on natural language, helping to tackle challenges in complex web layouts.

KaneAI now also includes API Testing Support, so teams can test the backend directly within the platform, ensuring that both the frontend and backend work smoothly together. Plus, the new Variables feature makes tests adaptable to different inputs from within the application, making it easier to handle various scenarios.

For teams needing to test in specific locations or environments, KaneAI also offers support for proxying traffic from different geolocations and local tunnels. This means users can mimic local conditions or test across different regions to get a better view of how the app performs worldwide.

KaneAI now makes it easier for developers by automatically creating test scripts for Selenium Java, a popular tool, which saves time on test setup. Additionally, with the new Jira Integration, teams can easily bring in test plans and cases from Jira, keeping testing and project management in sync and simplifying the workflow.

“With these recent updates, we're revolutionizing the way teams approach testing, making it smarter and more intuitive with AI,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest.“KaneAI's new features empower teams by simplifying the test generation process through natural language, enabling seamless creation of not only UI tests but also backend tests with JavaScript executions and comprehensive API validations. Additionally, KaneAI extends its support beyond web testing, encompassing native app tests on real mobile devices, ensuring a holistic testing experience. These advancements allow teams to deliver high-quality software faster and more efficiently, keeping their focus on what matters most.”

These updates to KaneAI make it a comprehensive testing solution for teams looking to elevate the accuracy, flexibility, and efficiency of their automation efforts. LambdaTest continues to redefine the possibilities in AI-powered test generation and automation, enabling development teams to move confidently toward faster, more reliable releases.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit .

