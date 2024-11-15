RGA Launches Aspire, A Cutting-Edge Health Insurance Administration Platform In UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and reinsurer, today announced the launch of Aspire - a licensed third-party administrator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Developed in partnership with provider CarePay , Aspire offers an innovative aimed at transforming health insurance portfolio management for insurance companies.

The state-of-the-art Aspire platform facilitates real-time data exchange and communication between insurers and key stakeholders, with the highest security standards in line with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Through Aspire's advanced technology, insurance companies can benefit from enhanced efficiency in claims processes and overall sustainability, providing excellent value to insured members.

“Aspire represents a groundbreaking advancement in how insurers manage their health portfolios in the Middle East,” said Simon Wainwright, Executive Vice President, Head of EMEA, RGA.“By leveraging cutting-edge technology, this platform delivers exceptional value. We are proud to introduce this innovative digital solution that will redefine medical insurance administration across the region.”

The platform is accessible through either a white-labelled Aspire digital platform or licensed third-party administrator services. Aspire allows insurers to optimize medical insurance administration and connect with healthcare stakeholders.

