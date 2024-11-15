Prominent Former Mps Lose Out As 2024 General Election Results Roll In
Nov 15 (AdaDerana) – Several prominent Ministers and Members of Parliament of the former government have already lost their seat, as the results of the 2024 General Election are being released.
The former MPs who have already been ousted from the 10th Parliament are as follows:
Kanchana Wijesekera – Matara
Harin Fernando-Badulla
Sagala Ratnayake – Colombo
Nipuna Ranawaka – Matara
Mahinda Amaraweera – Hambantota
Manusha Nanayakkara – Galle
Ramesh Pathirana – Galle
Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Monaragala
Asanka Navarathna – Kurunegala
Anura Priyadharshana Yapa – Kurunegala
Johnston Fernando – Kurunegala
Shantha Bandara – Kurunegala
D. B. Herath- Kurunegala
Pramitha Tennakoon – Matale
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan – Pillayan
Nimal Lanza – Gampaha
Udaya Gammanpila – Colombo
Dilith Jayaweera – Gampaha
Ranjan Ramanayake – Gampaha
Channa Jayasumana – Gampaha
Tissa Attanayake – Kandy
Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Kandy
