Prominent Former Mps Lose Out As 2024 General Election Results Roll In

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 15 (AdaDerana) – Several prominent Ministers and Members of Parliament of the former have already lost their seat, as the results of the 2024 General Election are being released.

The former MPs who have already been ousted from the 10th Parliament are as follows:

Kanchana Wijesekera – Matara

Harin Fernando-Badulla

Sagala Ratnayake – Colombo

Nipuna Ranawaka – Matara

Mahinda Amaraweera – Hambantota

Manusha Nanayakkara – Galle

Ramesh Pathirana – Galle

Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Monaragala

Asanka Navarathna – Kurunegala

Anura Priyadharshana Yapa – Kurunegala

Johnston Fernando – Kurunegala

Shantha Bandara – Kurunegala

D. B. Herath- Kurunegala

Pramitha Tennakoon – Matale

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan – Pillayan

Nimal Lanza – Gampaha

Udaya Gammanpila – Colombo

Dilith Jayaweera – Gampaha

Ranjan Ramanayake – Gampaha

Channa Jayasumana – Gampaha

Tissa Attanayake – Kandy

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Kandy

ADVERTISEMENT