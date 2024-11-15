عربي


Indian Envoy Congratulates Lankan Prez Anura Kumara Dissanayake

11/15/2024 2:32:36 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 14: The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met the Sri Lankan President Anrua Kumara Dissanayake on friday, to congratulate him on winning the parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority.

