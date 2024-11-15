Indian Envoy Congratulates Lankan Prez Anura Kumara Dissanayake

( MENAFN - NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 14: The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met the Sri Lankan President Anrua Kumara Dissanayake on friday, to congratulate him on winning the parliamentary with a two-thirds majority.

