U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Competitive Prices For 2025

Pricing actions part of balanced approach under "Delivering for America," the Postal Service's 10-year plan for achieving sustainability and service excellence.

Rate changes will support the $40 billion of investments in people, technology, and infrastructure and continue the modernization and improvement of the Postal Service's operations and customer experience. As we previously announced, the Postal Service will not be raising prices in January for our Mailing Services, therefore, the price of a First-Class stamp will remain unchanged.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for Shipping Services price changes to take effect January 19, 2025. The proposed adjustments were approved by the Governors of the USPS this week.



The change would raise Shipping Services prices approximately 3.2 percent for Priority Mail service and Priority Mail Express service, 3.9 percent for USPS Ground Advantage and 9.2 percent for Parcel Select.

Although Mailing Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue. As we previously announced, the Postal Service will not be raising prices in January for our Mailing Services.

As a strategic part of the Delivering for America 10-year plan, these proposed changes will support the Postal Service in creating a revitalized organization capable of achieving our public service mission - providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week - in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.



The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc/dockets/daily . The Mailing Services filing is Docket No. CP2025-1. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at .

