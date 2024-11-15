Ehaccp Launches Comprehensive Suite Of Certified HACCP Courses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Leslie OrtegaLUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eHACCP, a leading provider of HACCP training and certification, today announced the launch of its expanded course catalog. The new catalog includes a wide range of industry-specific HACCP courses, all Certified HACCP courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. They aim to make HACCP training accessible and affordable for everyone in the food industry.Here's a breakdown of what they do:.Develops and delivers online HACCP courses: They offer a wide range of courses covering various food sectors, from general food processing to specific industries like meat, dairy, seafood, and fresh produce..Provides industry-specific training: Their courses are tailored to the unique needs of different food sectors, ensuring learners get relevant and practical knowledge..Offers certification: Their courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, a globally recognized organization. This means their certifications hold value and credibility in the food industry..Caters to different language needs: Recognizing the global nature of the food industry, eHACCP has translated many of its courses into French and Spanish..Focuses on affordability and accessibility: They strive to keep their prices low and offer user-friendly online courses that can be accessed anytime, anywhere..Supports learners: They provide excellent customer support to assist learners throughout their training journey.eHACCP helps food businesses and professionals learn how to develop, implment and manage HACCP systems effectively, ensuring food safety and compliance with regulations.The new courses cover a variety of food sectors, including:.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Food Processors and Manufacturers.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat and Poultry.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Dairy Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GDPs for Food Storage and Distribution.Certified HACCP Principles and GAPs for Fresh Produce Industries.Certified Pure Juice HACCP Principles and GMPs.Seafood HACCP Principles and GMP Training.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Water Purification Facilities and Bottlers.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for RTE and Food Retail IndustriesIn addition to these sector-specific courses, eHACCP has also launched a new Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor Course. This course certifies HACCP practitioners to conduct first and second-party audits, following ISO 19001:2018 guidelines. This is a game-changer for organizations looking to improve their food safety management systems, as it allows them to conduct internal audits and utilize consulting services.“We are excited to offer this comprehensive suite of HACCP courses,” said Amanda Baker at eHACCP.“Our courses are designed to provide learners with the knowledge and skills they need to implement effective HACCP systems in their organizations. With the addition of the Auditor Course, professionals can further their careers and businesses can reduce costs while improving their food safety systems.”eHACCP is committed to providing high-quality, affordable HACCP training. The company has received over 500 5-star reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars. Learners praise eHACCP for its best-in-class content, delivery, and outstanding customer support.To make its courses accessible to a wider audience, eHACCP has also translated most of its courses into French and Spanish.“We believe that everyone should have access to quality HACCP training,” said Helena.“Our translated courses will help us reach a broader audience and promote food safety globally.”eHACCP's courses are the lowest priced on the internet. To learn more and try a demo course, please visit ehaccp.About eHACCPeHACCP is a leading provider of online HACCP training and certification . The company is committed to providing high-quality, affordable training that is accessible to everyone. eHACCP's courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance and are designed to meet the needs of a variety of food sectors.

