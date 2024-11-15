Introducing The M60 Compact Multimedia Desktop 2.0 Speakers From Edifier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed for High- audio, delivering impressive power output and perfectly suited for any desktop set-up.

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier International, the award-winning designer announces the M60 Hi-Res Multimedia Speakers with Bluetooth. The Edifier M60 multimedia speaker system enhances your desktop audio with its compact size and powerful performance, making it ideal for streaming music, watching videos, or gaming. With a focus on delivering crystal-clear sound and user-friendly operation, the sleek design seamlessly fits into any workspace, elevating your everyday audio experience.

Compact Design/Powerful Output

The Edifier M60 is a compact desktop speaker designed for high-resolution audio reproduction. With its impressive power output and sleek design, it's the perfect addition to any desktop setup.

Offering a stylish and compact design the Edifier M60 enhances workspace aesthetics while providing exceptional sound quality. Featuring hand-crafted wooden cabinets with a 1" silk dome tweeter and a 3" long-throw aluminum mid-low driver driven by a high-efficiency closed-loop Class-D audio amplifier from Texas Instruments, the M60 produces 66W RMS for a powerful and clear audio performance.

Wireless Streaming

Stream high-resolution audio with the built-in Bluetooth V5.3 audio receiver. It supports the LDAC codec, offering a maximum transmission bitrate of up to 990 kbps. Stream high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz from Android devices running version 8.0 or later.

Modern Aesthetic Meets Functionality

The Edifier M60 is designed for versatile audio enhancement across various media, including music, podcasts, movies, and gaming. Users can switch effortlessly between two audio sources, whether it's your PC via USB or an analog audio source without the hassle of constantly plugging and unplugging cables. The M60 features a user-friendly top-mounted touch panel that automatically lights up when your hand approaches, enabling easy control via simple touch and swipe gestures.

Speaker Stands Included

The M60 includes a pair of exclusive aluminium speaker stands which effectively minimize sound colorations caused by reflections from the desktop surface. The stands are designed with a 15-degree angle, ensuring the sound is directed precisely at ear-level when placed on a desktop.

EDIFIER ConneX App

Download the EDIFIER ConneX mobile app to unlock a suite of enhanced features for your speaker, including playback control, customization of sound effects, settings for the touch panel backlight, and access to the user manual along with various other configurations.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier M60 is available at $169.99 from Amazon .

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in designing and manufacturing

premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier

delivers an outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of

audio electronics.



More information about Edifier is available online at .

SOURCE Edifier

