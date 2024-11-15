Union Government Removes Dual Compliance For Environmental Approvals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) In a significant policy shift, the Union has amended the process for environmental approvals, announcing that industries with an environmental clearance (EC) will no longer need to obtain a separate consent to establish (CTE).

This move, aimed at reducing compliance burdens and preventing redundant approvals, is expected to streamline the regulatory process for industries across India.

The EC, a vital regulatory checkpoint under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification of 2006, is issued either by central ministries or state authorities.

It serves as the primary approval for new industrial and development projects. On the other hand, the CTE, granted by State Pollution Control Boards, is mandatory for industries that may cause air or water pollution.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) explained that this decision addresses the long-standing demand from the industry to eliminate dual compliance.

Industries that have secured an EC will no longer need a CTE, thereby cutting down on the procedural load and avoiding duplication. The ministry issued notifications under the Air and Water Acts to formalize the change.

In addition, the government has exempted "white category" industries, which are non-polluting by nature, from both the CTE and the consent to operate (CTO) requirements. These industries include sectors like bicycle assembly, bio-fertilizer manufacturing, and electric lamp assembly.

The new notification also integrates the two approval processes into a unified framework, with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address typical concerns usually raised during the CTE process.

State Pollution Control Boards will continue to be consulted during the EC process, and CTE fees will still be required to ensure that states do not lose revenue.

However, environmental experts have raised concerns about the implications of this policy.

Kanchi Kohli, an independent legal and policy expert, warned that such exemptions could undermine the environmental regulatory framework, particularly if they exacerbate risks to ecosystems and public health.

Despite these concerns, the move is being seen as a step towards simplifying industrial procedures in India.

(KNN Bureau)