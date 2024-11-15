Orbis Solutions, Inc. Named To MSSP Alert's 2024 List Of Top 250 Mssps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbis Solutions, Inc. ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs ( ) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveals the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert's annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top Managed Security Service Providers in the world,” said Sean Connery, Chief Security Officer at Orbis Solutions, Inc.“This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing the highest level of service to our clients, and it's an honor to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders.”

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Orbis Solutions, Inc. on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About Orbis Solutions, Inc.

Is a Top Managed Security Service Provider for the third consecutive year. Winner of the Nevada Business Award 2023. Nevada Gaming Control Board approved service provider. With their expertise, bring Advanced Cybersecurity Stack, Compliance Coordination, and virtual Chief Security Officer (vCSO) services. Learn more at: OrbisSolutionsInc About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

