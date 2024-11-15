Sports Philanthropy Network Announces The Return Of Sports Philanthropy World Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPN Shield Logo

Sports Philanthropy World 2024 Logo

Sports Philanthropy announces the return of the Sports Philanthropy World on December 5-6th, 2024 in Chicago.

- Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) is excited to announce the return of Sports Philanthropy World as an in-person conference in 2024. Hosted by KPMG in their Chicago office, SPW2024 will bring together leaders in the sports philanthropy sector including athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, sports business executives, educators, consultants, family offices, ventures funds and a large array of leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector.

“We are very excited to have KPMG as a partner to host our Sports Philanthropy World 2024 Conference,” said Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network.“Through this partnership, we will be able to host the leaders in the sports philanthropy sector in a first-class facility. We have powerful sessions that will resonate with a incredible organizations from across the USA and around the world.”

The theme of SPW2024 is“Building a Culture of Philanthropy.” Main stage panels include a focus on philanthropic work of teams and owners, funding opportunities through family offices, venture philanthropy funds and social impact investing and partnerships with athletes and large sports organizations.

SPW will host eight (8) tracks of breakout programming featuring three panels each:

**Mental Health

**Skill Development

**Health and Fitness

**Education

**Access

**Start-Up Philanthropy

**Tackling Societal Issues

**Wildcard Track

Committed organizations are highlighted by the National Football League, MLB Players Association, Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, Athletes in Action, George Washington University, KPMG, SBRnet and many other institutions. The current lineup of speakers and sessions can be accessed at: ,

Friday's lunch keynote speech will feature legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg who will share his insight into encouraging athletes define their philanthropic motivations and create lasting impact in their communities.

“Bringing together elite leaders in sports philanthropy will create a lasting impact based on the partnerships and collaborations which evolve from each of our conferences,” said Kessel.“We recognize the importance of building a culture of philanthropy within the sports world. Harnessing the power of sports has the ability to break down barriers and tackle issues which require multi-community collaborations. We have also included a focus on securing new financial resources including access to family offices, venture philanthropy funds and social impact investing. We recognize that fundraising and sponsorship are among the most important ways to help organizations create greater impact in their communities. The ability to assist organizations in our network raise funds to support their critical missions is one of our highest priorities.”

Sports Philanthropy World strives to bring together a community of leaders from across the United States and around the world. Over 60 speakers will be presenting at SPW2024. Attendees currently represent over 23 states and 5 countries. More attendees and organizations are added each day.

###

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by partnering with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.) Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations, connecting nonprofits to the people resources and technologies that they need to be successful and providing professional development and educational programs such as the Sports Philanthropy Academy, Resilience Alliances and other by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. With over 20 chapters established since 2023, Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international chapters in 2025. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at .

The Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (ppf/pp) Contributions to the Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY WORLD CONFERENCE: Launched in 2019, the Sports Philanthropy World Conference brings together athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, sports business executives and a large array of leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector. Join us for this annual event to connect with visionaries and leaders. For more information about Sports Philanthropy World 2024, please visit their website at .



CONTACT:

Sports Philanthropy Network,

Roy Kessel

...

312-498-4653

Roy Kessel

Sports Philanthropy Network

+1 312-498-4653

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.